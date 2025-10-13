Ishit Bhatt, a Class 5 student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has sparked a wave of discussion online after his appearance on Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. While the episode began on a light note, his confident tone soon drew mixed reactions from viewers.

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show took an unexpected turn when Ishit told him, “Mere ko rules pata hai, isliye aap abhi rules samjhane mat baithna” meaning he didn’t need the rules explained. Throughout the segment, he continued to speak in a similar manner, urging, “Arre option daalo” before the host could finish.

Watch The Video

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

what a satisfying end



And no, not blaming the kid—blame the parents. Raise a child without humility, patience, or manners, and you get a tiny dictator in the making. Losing even a single rupee? Bet it stings more than a reality check ever could. #KBC pic.twitter.com/Uf8XitnJri Ａｄｉｔｉ (@GlamAditi_X) October 12, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan responded to the controversy, saying, “Kabhi kabhi bachhe over confidence mein galti kar dete hai” (Sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence). Despite his calm response, the episode quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate on social media.

The incident reignited discussions about the balance between knowledge and manners. While some defended Ishit Bhatt, others criticised both the child and his parents, calling for better guidance and accountability from families and show producers.

Netizens Reactions

Netizens reacted strongly. One commented, “It’s okay if your child has knowledge, but without manners, he can never be successful. If I were Amitabh Bachchan, I would have disciplined him.” Another wrote, “Arrogance got schooled. Maybe now the parents will learn raising a brat isn’t parenting.” Some simply called him an “oversmart kid.”

Many also reacted by mentioning how his 'overconfidence overshadowed his talent', with remarks for the child being disrespectful and indisciplined. His overconfidence backfired when he guessed the wrong option for 4th question.

However, not all reactions were critical. Some users urged restraint, suggesting the backlash was harsh for a young participant and speculating that parts of the episode may have been scripted.

The controversy also sparked a wider conversation on parenting, with many arguing that knowledge alone isn’t enough. Respect, humility, and proper manners, especially on national television, were highlighted as essential qualities that children should be taught.