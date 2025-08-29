Class 9 Girl Delivers Baby In Karnataka School Toilet; 28-Year-Old Suspect Arrested

New Delhi: A 17-year-old student at a government-run residential school in Karnataka’s Shahapur taluk gave birth to a baby inside the school’s toilet, triggering shock and a police investigation.

According to media reports, the incident occurred earlier this week during school hours, when the Class 9 student went into labour. Her classmates, who noticed her in severe distress, immediately alerted the school authorities.

The minor and her newborn were rushed to a nearby hospital, where both are reported to be in stable condition.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the girl, aged 17 years and seven months, was full-term pregnant and had been “sexually assaulted” approximately nine months ago by an unidentified individual. She was a resident of the school’s hostel.

Initially reluctant to speak due to trauma and stress, the girl stated she had experienced intense stomach pain in the washroom, where she unexpectedly delivered the baby.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man, who has now been identified as the accused.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a senior police officer stated that the girl would be counselled after her recovery to determine what had occurred and whether she was familiar with the accused.

A formal case has been registered following a complaint by the District Child Protection Officer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In addition, cases have been filed against four other individuals, including the hostel warden, school principal, staff nurse, and the girl’s brother, for failing to inform authorities about the pregnancy.

Police noted that the school administration and the girl’s brother, despite being made aware shortly after the birth, did not report the incident promptly.

They also stated that the student had been irregular in her attendance since the start of the academic year.

Hostel warden Geeta Salimani has denied any knowledge of the pregnancy. “There were no visible signs,” said school principal Basamma Patil, who also mentioned that the girl’s marital status was unknown, according to the HT report.

Following the incident, the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) has suspended four staff members, including the principal and hostel warden, for negligence and failure to monitor the educational and health well-being of the students.