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NewsIndia'Classic Pakistani playbook': Internet reacts over ISPR's fake S-400 destruction video - Watch
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'Classic Pakistani playbook': Internet reacts over ISPR's fake S-400 destruction video - Watch

Pakistan suffered heavy losses during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 but since then, Pakistani army has been resorting to fake propaganda to claim victory and please its public.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 11:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Classic Pakistani playbook': Internet reacts over ISPR's fake S-400 destruction video - WatchImage: Viral Videos/Social Media

Days ahead of the Operation Sindoor anniversary, Pakistani handles are sharing a recycled video of a S-400 Triumph shot down in Ukraine’s Donetsk region as if it were India’s Adampur airbase. Notably, during the May 2025 conflict, named Operation Sindoor by India, Pakistan claimed to have shot down a S-400 air defence system based in Adampur air base. However, Pakistan failed to provide any satellite image or any first-hand video to confirm the kill claim with evidence. India later showcased the S-400 system to the world, rejecting Pakistan’s claim.

The S-400 system designed by Russian is one of the world’s most advanced air defence systems with a capability of intercepting targets at a distance of around 350-400 kms. While Pakistan failed to hit any target during the Operation Sindoor, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army and social media handles sponsored by it are now sharing a Ukraine video, recycled as India’s S-400 loss.

Also Read: ‘Delayed strike at terror camps to respect namaz during Op Sindoor’, reveals General Upendra Dwivedi

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"Leaked footage of the destruction of India’s S-400 system by Pakistan has shaken India’s air defence narrative, raising fresh questions about the reliability of its imported military hardware and battlefield claims. When a system marketed as untouchable becomes part of the," reads the caption of a video shared by Paksitani ISPR backed handle. 

Social Media flags anomaly

The social media users were quick to flag the old video. The users highlighted that the video actually shows a 2024 ATACMS strike on a Russian S-400 battery in Ukraine's Donetsk region, with matching sheds, fences, and launcher details. 

"Classic Pakistani playbook exposed again. This “leaked India S-400 destroyed” video is recycled Ukraine 2024 footage (ATACMS strike on Russian system near Klenivka, Donetsk — May 22, 2024). No neutral satellite imagery shows damage to Adampur or any Indian S-400 site. DG ISPR had zero real evidence. Modi visited the base — systems intact," said a user.

Pakistan’s S-400 kill claim and Modi’s visit

Pakistan claimed in May 2025 that it successfully hit the Adampur airbase during Operation Sindoor, but India refuted it. To back its claim, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur airbase days later and the visit video featured air force personnel beside the undamaged S-400 system.

Also Read: 'We were ready for long war': Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor's voluntary halt

Not only during Operation Sindoor but even after the conflict was over, Pakistan shared old videos and photos of fighter jet crashes and damaged military complexes to claim that the videos were of Indian losses. While there was no evidence to back Pakistan’s claim, India’s targeted strike against Pakistani terror sites and airbases was verified by not only satellite images but also by Open Source Intelligence Experts. Pakistan lost over a dozen aircraft while suffering hits at its 11 air bases as part of India’s retaliation. 

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