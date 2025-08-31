A Bengaluru college professor has gone viral for his high-energy dance moves, winning hearts and millions of views online. The video shows him grooving to the iconic Bollywood song Muqabala, drawing cheers from students and praise from social media users.

The video, first shared by Instagram page ‘gatalbum’ with the playful caption, ‘One more banger performance by our professor,’ has already crossed 5.7 lakh likes and is still climbing. The man in the spotlight is Professor Pushpa Raj, who teaches at the Global Academy of Technology (GAT) in Bengaluru.

Social media since then has lit up with praise. Fans have flooded the comments, calling him “dance master” and “Michael Jackson”, admiring his swagger. One viewer exclaimed, “Ooffff the way he removed another shoe. Sema styleeeeeee.” In this college, staffs are more talented than students, a comment stated.

The comments section quickly filled up with love for the professor, with many praising his dance talent while others admired his youthful energy and confidence. Viewers said his effortless moves proved that passion knows no age, while some joked he could easily give professional dancers a run for their money. The mix of admiration and lighthearted humor showed just how much the performance connected with audiences online.

