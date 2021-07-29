हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CLAT 2021 result declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here’s direct link to check scorecard

Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Wednesday (July 29, 2021) declared the results of CLAT 2021. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has released the results for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) on its official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The candidates, who appeared for CLAT 2021 on July 23, can now check their scores at the official website of CNLU. 

As per the notification, the counselling registration process for admission to National Law Universities (NLUs) will start from July 29 and it will end on July 30 till 12 noon.

Direct link to check CLAT 2021 result

Here's how to check CLAT results 2021

1. Visit the Consortium of National Law Universities' official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. When declared, click on the 'CLAT Result 2021' option displayed on the home page.

3. Enter the login credentials. 

4. Click on the 'submit' option.

5. Your CLAT 2021 result will be displayed on the mobile/desktop screen.

6. Download and take printout of the results for future reference. 

As per an official notification by the Consortium on the CLAT’s official website- “On July 28, the Executive Committee of CNLUs had approved the CLAT-2021 Result of both UG and PG Programmes and recommended it to General Body of CNLUs for its consideration and approval. The General Body of CNLUs approved both the results unanimously and recommended for publication on the website of Consortium.”

