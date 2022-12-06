CLAT 2023: Admit Card RELEASED on consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Direct link to download here

CLAT 2023: Common Law Admission Test, CLAT Admit card has been released candidates who are appearing for the CLAT 2023 exam can now download the admit card for the same. The CLAT Admit card has been released on the official candidate portal available on the official website for the Consortium of NLU’s at – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. 150 multiple-choice questions will be on the UG CLAT paper, while 120 objective-type questions will be on the PG paper.

CLAT 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2023 to open the examination portal

Login using your mobile number and password

Click on CLAT admit card download link

The admit card will be displayed on the screen, download and take a printout of it for the examination

The final answer key for CLAT 2023 will be made available on December 26. The tentative answer key will be made available on December 18 only. The CLAT 2023 results and rank card will be available by the end of December. CLAT is an admissions test for 22 National Law Universities (NLU) in India.