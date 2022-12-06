topStoriesenglish
CLAT 2023 Admit Card to be RELEASED TODAY at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Steps to download here

CLAT Admit Card 2023: 150 multiple-choice questions will be on the UG CLAT paper, while 120 objective-type questions will be on the PG paper.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau

CLAT 2023 Admit Card to be RELEASED TODAY at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Steps to download here

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will issue the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) admit card today, December 6. The hall ticket can be downloaded on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in by candidates who will appear for CLAT 2023 on December 18 using their application number and password as log-in credentials. Candidates must click on the admit card link on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, to download their CLAT 2023 admission card. Use your password and application number. The admit card for CLAT 2023 will show up on the screen. Take a printout of your hall ticket after downloading it for future use. The CLAT hall ticket will include the candidate's name, contact information, exam location, city information, and other relevant information.  150 multiple-choice questions will be on the UG CLAT paper, while 120 objective-type questions will be on the PG paper.

CLAT 2023: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Click on CLAT 2023 to open the examination portal
  • Login using your mobile number and password
  • Click on CLAT admit card download link
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen, download and take a printout of it for the examination

The final answer key for CLAT 2023 will be made available on December 26. The tentative answer key will be made available on December 18 only. The CLAT 2023 results and rank card will be available by the end of December. CLAT is an admissions test for 22 National Law Universities (NLU) in India.

