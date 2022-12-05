topStoriesenglish
CLAT 2023 admit card to be RELEASED TOMORROW at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Here’s how to download

CLAT 2023: Candidates will be able to download the CLAT admit card 2023 using their registered mobile number/registration ID and password, details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 03:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will issue the admit card for CLAT 2023 tomorrow December 06, 2022. The Consortium of NLU S admission card for CLAT 2023 will be accessible for download on the official website. By entering into the exam portal, candidates who have enrolled for CLAT 2023 and paid the registration cost can download their admit cards. The candidates' roll number, exam center name, address, and reporting time for the exam are all disclosed on the admit card. The CLAT 2023 exam will take place on December 18, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. The candidates' exam instructions will also be listed on the admit card.

CLAT 2023: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Click on CLAT 2023 to open the examination portal
  • Login using your mobile number and password
  • Click on CLAT admit card download link
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen, download and take a printout of it for the examination

Candidates will also be able to indicate their preferences for admission to the 22 national law universities taking part in the admissions process after downloading their CLAT 2023 admit card.

