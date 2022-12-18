CLAT 2023 Answer Key RELEASED at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Direct link to download here

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the CLAT 2023 answer key today, December 18, 2022. Candidates can download the CLAT 2023 UG and PG answer keys form the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also raise objections against the provisional CLAT answer key from December 19 to December 20, 2022. CLAT 2023 examination was held in 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India.

This year over 93.6% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2023 Undergraduate test, and 91.7% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2023 Postgraduate test appeared for the test.

Candidates can raise objections to the Master Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key, if any, from 9:00 A.M. on Monday, December 19, 2022, till 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Candidates have to pay a fee of ₹1000 per objection.

CLAT 2023 Answer Key: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the “CLAT answer key” link for your course and set code.

The CLAT answer key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and refer to it for calculating your marks.

Candidates can calculate their marks using the official marking scheme prescribed by the consortium. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each answer marked incorrectly. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.