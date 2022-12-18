CLAT 2023 exam today, check important guidelines, answer key release date and more here

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is scheduled to conduct the CLAT 2023 today, December 18, 2022. CLAT 2023 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm in pen-paper mode. The CLAT Admit Cards 2023 were already released on the official website -consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the official schedule, the Consortium will release the CLAT 2023 Answer Key today, Dec 18, 2022.

CLAT 2023 is held for admission to 5-year LLB and one-year LLM programmes offered by national law universities(NLUs). The CLAT 2023 examination will be held in 127 test centres in 23 states and two Union Territories (UTs) across the country

CLAT 2023 Exam: Important guidelines

Candidates appearing for law entrance exam must carry a printout of their CLAT 2023 admit card and a valid ID card. Candidates would be allowed entre the Test Centre premises from 1pm onwards and are to be seated at their respective seats by 1.30 pm. Candidates reaching the exam centre after 2.15 pm will not be allowed entry into the exam hall. No electronic devices are allowed at the examination As per the test day guidelines notice on CLAT website, Candidates are not allowed to use the washroom after they enter the hall/classroom Candidates can only carry Black or Blue Ballpoint Pens and are required to wear a face mask and follow all Covid-19 protocols. Candidates are not allowed to carry bags inside the exam centre.

CLAT 2023 Result Date

The CLAT 2023 results and rank card will be available by the end of December. CLAT is an admissions test for 22 National Law Universities (NLU) in India.