'Clear Picture': Meghalaya Police After Reconstruction Of Crime Scene In Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

The Meghalaya Police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene to verify details of the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. The police took suspects including Raghuvanshi's wife to the site for the reconstruction of the events. The Special Investigation Team of the Meghalaya Police reconstructed the crime scene as part of their investigations in the presence of the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and three others.

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem said that the reconstruction of the crime scene was very successful as the police 'got a very clear picture now'. The SP shared that one more machete used to murder Raja Raghuvanshi still needs to be recovered.

"The SIT today visited several places to re-play how the accused did it. We started from the parking lot where they had kept their two-wheelers...We went to the viewpoint, and ascertained who was standing where just before the murder. There were three blows - first by Vishal, second by Anand and the last blow by Akash. We have ascertained that one more machete still needs to be recovered. The accused replayed how they threw the machete. SDRF are trying to recover the second weapon," he said.

Speaking to the media, SP Vivek Syiem also informed that the Raja Raghuvashi phone was damaged by Sonam Raghuvanshi and then by Vishal after the murder. "We have ascertained what happened to Raja's mobile phone. It was damaged by Sonam and then by Vishal. This whole thing was played out, and also their exit from here," he said.

"We have ascertained that the victim was hit with the weapon...The first hit was by Vishal aka Vicky...When Raja was hit and blood came out, Sonam moved away from the spot. The three accused threw the body down," he added. Later, Speaking with ANI, Vivek Syiem, said, "She (Sonam) has already confessed to the crime... Today we recreated the crime scene, where she stood, what her role was, everything has come out today... The three people killed Raja, and Sonam was standing there. She destroyed the phone. It was all pre-planned... All three of them dumped his body."

The Meghalaya Police arrested five people in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed who had come to the state on his honeymoon. Those arrested include his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and four others: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2. Sonam was later found near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

The couple, both residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had gone missing during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya. (With ANI inputs)