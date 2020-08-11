Clear Rs 53,000 cr financial dues of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee requests PM Narendra Modi during video conference

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (August 11) raised the issue of financial dues from the Centre on the pandemic and urged to clear outstanding dues of Rs 53000 crore to the state.

"The central government has raised the FRBM limit from three per cent to five per cent but only 0.5 per cent out of the increased 2 per cent has been made unconditional. We request the central government to make the remaining 1.5 per cent unconditional too for one year," Banerjee said during a video conference convened by PM Narendra Modi.

"Besides this, the state is still to receive Rs 4135 crore towards GST compensation and overall outstanding dues of Rs 53000 crore from the central government," the Bengal CM was quoted in a media statement issued by the West Bengal government.

She also raised the issue of which COVID-19 vaccine or serum to be used to treat the patients and urged the Centre to issue guidelines regarding it. "Regarding the vaccine, the central government should authorise which vaccine is to be procured and used. It must issue guidelines in this regard," the statement quoted her.

She also requested the Centre to provide the state with more high flow nasal canulas and ventilators.

PM Modi on Tuesday held a video conference with chief ministers of 10 states, including West Bengal, to discuss the situation arising out of coronavirus in the country.