Maharashtra govt signs MoU with Cleveland Clinic, Brookfield, Arodhan Health City to develop Navi Mumbai International MediCity

The Government of Maharashtra, Cleveland Clinic, Brookfield Asset Management and Arodhan Health City signed an MoU to develop Navi Mumbai International MediCity. The project, planned near Navi Mumbai International Airport, will attract USD 1.2 billion in investment and create over 10,000 jobs. The integrated healthcare hub will focus on patient care, research, education, innovation and medical tourism.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the event through video conference from Mumbai. Senior government officials and representatives of Brookfield and Arodhan Health City also attended.

MediCity aim

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MediCity is the Maharashtra Government’s vision to create a healthcare ecosystem that brings together patient care, medical education, research, innovation and skilled talent in one location.

The project supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Heal in India’ initiative and aims to position India as a leading destination for healthcare and medical tourism.

Kaustubh Dhavse, Investment Advisor to the Chief Minister, represented the Maharashtra Government at Cleveland Clinic headquarters in Ohio.

The Cleveland Clinic delegation included CEO Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, Dr. Sameer Kapadia, Chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine, Dr. Falcone, President of Emerging Markets, and Lakshmi Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal and Board Member of Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Saloni Patwardhan of Arodhan Health City was also present.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomes the partnership

Welcoming the partnership, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the agreement marks a major step forward for India's healthcare sector and reflects Maharashtra's ambition to build a globally recognised healthcare ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, “Today’s MoU marks the beginning of a transformative journey for healthcare in India. We are proud that Cleveland Clinic, one of the world’s most respected healthcare institutions, has chosen to partner with Maharashtra in this initiative. I express my gratitude to the entire Cleveland Clinic leadership under Dr. Mihaljevic and especially thank Dr. Sameer Kapadia and Lakshmi Mittal for championing this initiative.”

Project to be developed near Navi Mumbai International Airport

Navi Mumbai International MediCity is planned as India’s first global-scale healthcare, research, medical education and medical tourism hub.

The project will be developed on around 250 acres of land near the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Under the proposed partnership, Cleveland Clinic will serve as the anchor institution. It will bring expertise in advanced healthcare services, medical education, research, innovation and patient-focused care.

The project is expected to attract around USD 1.2 billion in investment and create more than 10,000 direct jobs.

The MediCity ecosystem will include:

World-class hospitals

Medical and nursing colleges

Clinical research centres

Biotechnology and life sciences facilities

AI-driven healthcare innovation centres

Wellness infrastructure

Allied healthcare services

All facilities will be developed on a single integrated campus.

As part of the innovation ecosystem, LNMIIT Jaipur, founded by Lakshmi N. Mittal, has shown interest in collaborating with Cleveland Clinic and NMIMC.

The institution plans to contribute research infrastructure, technology expertise and academic support for healthcare innovation, translational research, artificial intelligence and precision medicine.

Emphasising the importance of global collaboration in healthcare, Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Dr. Tom Mihaljevic said the project offers an opportunity to contribute the institution’s expertise to a visionary healthcare ecosystem in India.

“Cleveland Clinic is committed to advancing patient care, medical education and research through strategic partnerships around the world. NMIMC provides an opportunity to contribute our expertise within a visionary healthcare ecosystem designed to meet the future needs of patients, healthcare professionals and researchers. We are pleased to collaborate with the Government of Maharashtra, Brookfield and Arodhan Health City to build a world-class platform for clinical excellence, innovation and education in India,” he said.

Project's long-term impact

Highlighting the project's long-term impact, Brookfield Managing Partner and Head of Real Estate, Asia Pacific, Ankur Gupta said Navi Mumbai International MediCity has the potential to create both economic growth and social benefits on a large scale.

“Navi Mumbai International MediCity presents a unique opportunity to create infrastructure that delivers both economic and social impact at scale. We are proud to partner with the Government of Maharashtra, Cleveland Clinic and Arodhan Health City in building a world-class healthcare destination that will benefit generations to come,” he said.

Arodhan Health City aim

Arodhan Health City Founder and Director Dr. Saloni Patwardhan said today’s milestone takes the project one step closer to achieving its vision of creating a global healthcare destination in Navi Mumbai.

“Our endeavour has always been to create an integrated healthcare ecosystem by bringing together the world’s best institutions. Today’s milestone takes us one step closer to achieving that vision and establishing a global healthcare destination in Navi Mumbai,” she said.

Government to support project approvals

The Government of Maharashtra will support the partnership by helping the consortium obtain the required approvals and clearances under applicable policies and regulations.

About Navi Mumbai International MediCity

Navi Mumbai International MediCity is a large healthcare and life sciences project being developed by the Government of Maharashtra. Located near Navi Mumbai International Airport, the project aims to bring together leading healthcare providers, researchers, educators, innovators and investors. Its goal is to create a globally competitive healthcare destination focused on clinical excellence, research, innovation and medical education.

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