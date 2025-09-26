Advertisement
Ladakh Protest: Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Amid Tensions

Renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday arrested over the ongoing unrest in Ladakh.

Sep 26, 2025
Ladakh Protest: Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Amid TensionsImage: IANS

Renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who faces allegations of inciting a mob with provocative statements, arrested  on Friday amid the ongoing tension in Ladakh.

MHA Cancels FCRA License Of Sonam Wangchuk's NGO

Earlier, the central government has revoked the FCRA registration of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s non-profit organisation, citing "repeated violations" of foreign funding regulations. The cancellation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licence comes in the wake of a massive shutdown and protest movement demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule protection for Ladakh, a campaign led in part by Wangchuk himself.

Reacting to the CBI probe into his institute for alleged FCRA violation, Activist Sonam Wangchuk said, "In the series of witch hunting, yesterday's events were the last and all blame was put on Sonam Wangchuk."

