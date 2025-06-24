Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's future astronaut, will embark on a pioneering mission to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Axiom-4 (Ax-4). This is only the second time that an Indian will be flying into space, after Rakesh Sharma went on a flight in 1984. The mission has been plagued by record seven delays, however, taking its most recent launch date to June 25. Such repeated delays have raised serious questions on the safety and feasibility of the seven important Indian scientific experiments, most notably the delicate biological samples.

Ax-4 mission is a commercial spaceflight mission, a joint collaboration of NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX. The four-person crew of this 14-day mission, which will perform more than 60 scientific experiments, is:

Commander: Peggy Whitson (ex-NASA astronaut, USA)

Pilot: Shubhanshu Shukla (Indian Air Force Pilot, ISRO)

Mission Specialist: Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland)

Mission Specialist: Tibor Kapu (Hungary)

Shukla will become the first Indian to travel to the ISS, a milestone in India's ambitious space program, which has spent Rs 550 crore on the mission.

The Seven Indian Experiments: In Depth

The seven experiments developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and other Indian institutions will investigate biological, agronomic, and human adaptation themes in microgravity, which will be crucial for future space missions as well as earth-bound research.

Muscle Atrophy Study: This study will analyse the reason and possible treatment of muscle wasting experienced by space travelers in space. Its results can be useful in Mars missions and in treating muscle disorders on the planet.

Crop Seed Growth (University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad & IIT Dharwad): Six crop seed varieties will be analysed for their growth pattern and genetic transformation in space. This study is important for future space agriculture activities.

Seed Germination (University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad & IIT Dharwad): The experiment will examine seed germination and nutritional changes. After return, the seeds will be cultivated over several generations to examine genetic and nutritional changes.

Micro-organism Endurance (Indian Institute of Science): In tardigrades (water bears), small animals with remarkable survival abilities in extreme temperature, radiation, and vacuum conditions, the study will better understand organism survival during space travel.

Cognitive Effects of Screens (ISRO): This test will monitor the impact of computer screen usage on eye movement, concentration, and mental stress in space, with the goal of enhancing astronaut mental well-being and performance on deep-space missions.

Development of Microalgae (ISRO): Three varieties of microalgae will be researched for food, fuel, and life support system applications, and contribute to in-orbit self-sustainability.

Cyanobacteria Research (ISRO): This test will examine the cellular and biochemical trends of two varieties of cyanobacteria in microgravity, which may prove critical for oxygen and food production during future missions to space.

Reasons Behind The Serial Delays

The Ax-4 mission, originally planned for May 29, 2025, was delayed seven times due to several technical and safety issues:

May 29 - June 8: First delay because of a malfunction in the electrical harness of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

June 8 - June 10: Put off due to a Liquid Oxygen (LOX) leak in the SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket.

June 10 - June 11: Deferred because of poor weather conditions. ISRO had announced a June 11, 5:30 PM IST launch.

June 11 - Indefinite: Yet another LOX leak found in the Falcon-9 rocket booster, and ISRO suggested additional repairs and tests.

June 19 - June 22: NASA needed additional time for safety checks after the recent repairs to the ISS's Zvezda Service Module (Russian segment).

June 22 - Indefinite: NASA postponed the launch again to analyse repair data.

June 25 (Tentative): The launch date has now been tentatively scheduled for June 25, although NASA has yet to make it official, citing that since the ISS has complicated and interdependent systems, they need to ensure the station is well-ready for new crew members.

Risks To Experiments And Safety Measures

The successive delays endanger seriously the integrity of the biological samples (microalgae, tardigrades, seeds) especially treated for microgravity experiments. Long-term exposition to Earth conditions can compromise their quality and experimental data accuracy.

Degradation of Biological Samples: Samples such as Kerala Agricultural University seeds and microalgae may lose their viability with time. ISRO is making efforts to update these samples. Although tardigrades are hardy, prolonged exposure to Earth might affect their experimental results.

Compromised Accuracy: Delays may change the biological condition of samples, which can lower the accuracy of microgravity results.

Logistical Challenges: Repeating and re-preparing samples require time and effort, which might raise mission expenses.

Safety Measures

ISRO's Readiness: ISRO is seriously undertaking the task of refreshing biological samples and has adopted special preservation methods in order to preserve their integrity.

NASA & SpaceX Carefulness: NASA and SpaceX are meticulously examining the ISS and Falcon-9 rocket. Further tests are being conducted to fix LOX leaks and repair the Zvezda module.

Crew Safety: The four astronauts are still in quarantine in Florida, where their health and safety are closely monitored at all times. Axiom Space verified that the crew is in good health and eager.

Launch Window: There is a launch window until the end of June 2025. In case this window opportunity is lost, the next chance would be in mid-July.