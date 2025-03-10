Clogged Toilet Or Security Concern? Mumbai-New York Air India Flight Returns Mid-Air

An Air India flight travelling from Mumbai to New York had to turn back mid-air due to a security concern after the aircraft's toilet became clogged. Reports indicate that a note threatening a blast was also found in the restroom. Following standard security procedures, the flight safely landed at Mumbai International Airport at 10:25 AM. Upon arrival, security agencies conducted mandatory inspections of the plane. Air India stated that it is fully cooperating with authorities to facilitate a comprehensive investigation.

"A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai at 1025 Hrs (local time). The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks by security agencies, and Air India is extending its full cooperation to the authorities," said Air India in a statement.

Air India said that passengers were provided with accommodation and food while the flight has been rescheduled.

"The flight has been rescheduled to operate at 0500 Hrs of 11 March 2025, and all passengers have been offered hotel accommodation, meals, and other assistance until then. Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our passengers by this disruption. As always, Air India accords the highest priority to the safety of passengers and crew," sid the airlines.

The video of flight has gone viral on social media with passengers facing inconvenience over clogged toilet.

A senior police officer said that the investigation is underway according to standard procedure. The Boeing 777, carrying 303 passengers and 19 crew members, was flying over Azerbaijan when it altered its course and headed back to Mumbai.