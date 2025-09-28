Close Aide Of TVK Chief Vijay Named In Police Case After Karur Stampede Claims 39 Lives

Two senior leaders of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), including his close confidant N Anand, have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder following a deadly stampede at a rally in Karur that left 39 people dead and several injured.

N Anand, TVK’s General Secretary and a former MLA from Puducherry, is widely known as Bussy Anand due to his previous representation of the Bussy constituency in the Puducherry Assembly. He is effectively considered the second-in-command within the party, according to an NDTV report.

In addition to Anand, others named in the police case include TVK Joint General Secretary CT Nirmal Kumar, the party's Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan, and three more individuals, reports added.

The accused face charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent conduct endangering human life, and disobedience to orders issued by a public servant. They have also been charged under the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

The DMK-led state government has strongly criticised Vijay, accusing him of breaching safety protocols at the event, which they claim directly contributed to the tragedy. According to sources within the government, the rally organisers failed to provide adequate arrangements for food and drinking water, resulting in many attendees fainting.

Government sources also alleged that Vijay arrived at the venue nearly seven hours late. Crowds had begun gathering at the location from noon, but the actor only arrived after 7 p.m. His arrival, accompanied by a large number of followers, further congested an already overcrowded site.

While Vijay was delivering his speech, some people reportedly collapsed; however, the event continued, and ambulances were allegedly not permitted to enter the venue, according to the sources. They further claimed that Vijay departed for Trichy airport shortly after the rally and flew to Chennai on a private flight.

A legal representative for TVK has insisted that the party complied fully with police regulations for the event. “The tragedy has hit Vijay hard,” the advocate said, adding, “He loves the people of Tamil Nadu.”