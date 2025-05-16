Close Coordination After Pahalgam Attack Led To Killing Of 6 Terrorists: Security Forces

The Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) held a joint press conference at the Victor Force headquarters today, detailing the recent success of consecutive anti-terror operations in South Kashmir. These operations resulted in the elimination of six terrorists, marking a significant achievement for the security forces in the Kashmir Valley.

Major General Dhananjay Joshi, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Victor Force, along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V.K. Bhirdi and IGP Operations CRPF Mitesh Kumar, addressed the media to share insights into the operations conducted over the past 48 hours.

IGP Kashmir V.K. Bhirdi emphasized the intensified efforts by all security agencies following the recent incident in Pahalgam. “The elimination of these six terrorists was accomplished without any collateral damage, showcasing our commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians while combating terrorism,” he said. “All forces are united and working with complete synergy against terrorists and their support networks.”

Maj Gen Joshi elaborated on the operational challenges faced by the security forces, particularly due to the melting snow in the mountainous regions of Kashmir, which has prompted terrorists to seek refuge in forested areas. “We received actionable intelligence about terrorist movements in Keller, Shopian, and launched an operation. Despite the tough terrain, we successfully tracked and neutralized three terrorists who engaged our forces,” he said.

In a second operation in Tral, security forces acted on specific inputs regarding terrorist presence in a residential area. “Upon our approach, the terrorists opened fire, and we responded decisively, resulting in the elimination of another three terrorists,” Maj Gen Joshi added.

The joint efforts were commended by IGP Operations CRPF Mitesh Kumar, who highlighted the importance of coordination among various security agencies. “Better coordination has been pivotal to our success in these operations,” he said. “We assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that our collaborative efforts will continue to make the region terror-free.”

The officials expressed gratitude to the people of Kashmir for their continued support and cooperation in the ongoing fight against terrorism and its enablers.