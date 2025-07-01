Advertisement
'Close Shop And Head Back To South Africa': Trump Warns Elon Musk

President Trump issued a deportation warning for his former advisor Elon Musk and said that tech mogul may need to head back home to South Africa.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
'Close Shop And Head Back To South Africa': Trump Warns Elon Musk

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a deportation warning for his former advisor Elon Musk and said that  tech mogul may need to close the shop and head back home to South Africa.

Shearing the post on Social Truth, "Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one."

"Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa," he added.

The US President also stated that there would be no more rocket launches, satellite deployments, or electric car production, claiming that America would save a "fortune."

 

