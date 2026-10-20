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Close to finalising trade agreement, announcement expected soon: Marco Rubio on US-India trade deal

Earlier this month, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India expected to finalise the first phase of the trade deal soon. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 06:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
Close to finalising trade agreement, announcement expected soon: Marco Rubio on US-India trade deal
Image Credit: @SecRubio/X

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Close to finalising trade agreement, announcement expected soon: Marco Rubio on US-India trade deal
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