/Close to finalising trade agreement, announcement expected soon: Marco Rubio on US-India trade deal

India and the United States are close to finalising a trade agreement, with an announcement expected soon, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday, indicating that only a few issues remain to be resolved.
“We’re very, very close. I would say we’re about as close as you can be without having executed the agreement,” Rubio told journalists in Mumbai.
“I think there’s a small number of items left to wrap up, so I think that will happen shortly,” he added, expressing hope that the two countries would soon announce the agreement, followed by its signing.
Rubio clarified that the US State Department does not directly negotiate trade agreements but remains closely involved in the discussions.
“My counterpart, the National Security Advisor, and I care a lot about it,” he said.
Earlier this month, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India expected to finalise the first phase of the trade deal soon. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said New Delhi was seeking preferential access to the US market and greater tariff stability under the proposed agreement.
Rubio also said he discussed energy security and defence cooperation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during their meeting in Mumbai, reaffirming the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Sharing details of the meeting on X, Rubio wrote, “In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership.”
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also commented on the meeting in a post on X, describing the discussions as productive.
“Productive discussions between Secretary Rubio and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on deepening US-India cooperation across defence, energy, emerging technologies, and trade, as we continue to build the unrivalled momentum in our bilateral partnership,” Gor wrote.
Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for his second visit to India this year. He laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel before meeting Jaishankar at the same venue.
(with agencies input)
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