'Closely Monitoring': Centre Assures All Assistance To Bengal Government After Waqf Clashes In Murshidabad

Protests Against Waqf Act: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Saturday held a video conference call with the Chief Secretary and the DGP of West Bengal after violence erupted in Murshidabad, allegedly connected with the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. In the call, Mohan assured the state of 'all possible assistance' and informed them that the Centre is also 'closely monitoring' the situation.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the DGP of West Bengal briefed the Union Home Secretary that the situation 'was tense but under control' and was being monitored closely.

In the statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "The Union Home Secretary advised the State administration to keep a close watch on other sensitive districts also, and to put in place adequate steps to ensure normalcy at the earliest."

It added, "Union Home Secretary stated that the Centre is also closely monitoring the situation and assured the State all possible assistance, including deployment of additional manpower, if necessary."

Furthermore, the DGP stated that he is taking the assistance of BSF posted locally, and that more than 150 persons have been arrested.

Mohan clarified in the call that apart from nearly 300 BSF personnel available in Murshidabad, an additional five Companies have been deployed at the request of the West Bengal government.

The statement read, "The Union Home Secretary stated that apart from nearly 300 BSF personnel locally available in Murshidabad, additional 5 Companies have been deployed at the request of the State Government."

Union Home Secretary also says that the Centre is also closely monitoring the situation and assured the State all possible assistance including deployment of additional manpower, if necessary: MHA pic.twitter.com/ajRppPWUfn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2025

Calcutta HC Orders CAPF Deployment

On Saturday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Murshidabad district after the violence erupted.

According to PTI, the court, while giving the order, stated that it ‘cannot keep its eyes closed when such a situation has come up’. It also said that the people must be provided with security and protection to ensure peace and order.

Death Toll, Arrest Number In Murshidabad

Earlier, as per ANI, the West Bengal Police informed that three people died in Murshidabad, where protests against the Waqf Act turned violent.

In the call with Union Home Secretary, the DGP had said that more than 150 persons have been arrested.

