Clouds of uncertainty loom over QUAD 2026 – Why it matters so much in Indo-Pacific against China

New Delhi: Uncertainty continues around the 2026 QUAD summit, even as talks continue at different diplomatic levels. Former US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M Campbell recently pointed to India’s important role in the group and said New Delhi has played an important part in guising its direction in the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking at an event at the Hudson Institute in the United States, he said, “India was the country leading from behind in QUAD.”

He also revealed that then US President Joe Biden took more than an hour to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join QUAD at the leader level.

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Uncertainty around QUAD 2026

The QUAD summit is facing uncertainty. The leaders’ meeting proposed for 2025 in India did not take place, and there is also no clarity on whether the 2026 summit will be held.

According to several reports, limited interest from the US side under the President Donald Trump administration could lead to further delay. India presently holds the chairmanship, but formal invitations to other member countries have not so far been sent.

At the same time, New Delhi is preparing to host a foreign ministers’ meeting, which is likely to be held around this month (May 2026). External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in February that the QUAD summit was never cancelled and that cooperation continues at different levels.

What is QUAD?

QUAD is a group of four countries – India, the United States, Japan and Australia. It is a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The group works towards maintaining a “free and open Indo-Pacific”. It works to support international rules, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Why it matters

QUAD plays a role in several important areas. One of its main priorities is strengthening maritime security and keeping sea routes safe. It also works on promoting economic growth and improving prosperity for people in the region.

Another area of cooperation is securing critical minerals and supply chains.

The group also supports collaboration in emerging and essential technologies. Disaster response and emergency coordination are also part of its work.

These efforts together impact a large population across the Indo-Pacific region.

China factor in the Indo-Pacific

The United States, India, Australia and Japan say that QUAD is aimed at ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. However, several international experts view it as a balancing mechanism against China’s growing military strength and regional influence, especially in maritime and economic domains.

As the Indo-Pacific continues to evolve politically and strategically, QUAD is an important platform guiding cooperation, security and stability across the region.