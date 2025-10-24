Cloud Seeding In India: Cost, Chemicals Used, And How Artificial Rain Works For Pollution Control

Cloud seeding is a process of injecting chemical substances into clouds to trigger artificial rain. The process is gaining popularity as a means of ending drought, pollution, and water shortages. Cities such as Delhi now employ it to enhance the quality of air.

A staggering breakdown of how it works, its cost, and its use in India follows.

1. What is Cloud Seeding?

Cloud seeding is a weather modification process that in effect 'seeds' clouds. Small particles (seeding agents) are introduced into the atmosphere, where they serve as nuclei, upon which water vapor condenses to create water droplets or ice crystals. This facilitates precipitation acceleration, hence boosting rainfall.

Why is it Used in India?



India also experiences severe problems of drought, flooding, and serious air pollution. In places such as Delhi, winter fog is a serious public health issue. Cloud seeding can be employed to trigger artificial rain to flush out dust and pollutants and clean the air effectively. The government of Delhi is currently testing this in 2025.

2. The Cost and Scope of Cloud Seeding

What is the Cost of Cloud Seeding? The cost is greatly influenced by the place, method, and project scale.

Small-Scale Projects: Can be around ₹12.5 lakh to ₹41 lakh per project.

Large-Scale Projects: Can cost ₹8 crore to ₹12 crore each year.

Cost-Benefit: The economic returns usually cover the cost, even though the initial cost is high. For example, the United States has recorded benefits between $20 to $40 million from such projects.

Delhi's 2025 Trial Expenditure

The Delhi government sanctioned ₹3.21 crore for a total of five cloud seeding trials in 2025.

Cost Per Trial: Individual trials are estimated to cost between ₹55 lakh and ₹1.5 crore.

Setup Cost: Apart from this, an extra ₹66 lakh was incurred on initial infra and setup.

Area Coverage: Giving 5–6 days of relief over a 100 square kilometer area costs around ₹1 lakh per square kilometer.

3. Cloud Seeding Techniques and Chemicals Employed

What are the Primary Cloud Seeding Techniques? There are two main techniques:

Technique Cloud Type Mechanism

Static Seeding Cold Clouds (below freezing point) Introduces agents that enhance the development of ice crystals.

Hygroscopic Seeding Warm Clouds (above freezing point) Employ salt-based agents to condense moisture and form large water droplets.

In India, chemicals are usually sprayed from aircraft, rockets, or ground machines. Delhi trial consists of a 90-minute flight for treatment of clouds.

How Does the Technology Work? Clouds are naturally filled with moisture, but droplets usually don't collect and fall as rain. Cloud seeding operates by:

Adding Particles: Seeding agents provide a surface (nuclei) for water molecules to condense onto.

Cold Clouds: The agent creates man-made ice crystals, which become rain as they descend through warmer air.

Warm Clouds: Salt-type agents take in moisture, making the subsequent water droplets heavy enough to drop.

Success Rate: Cloud seeding generally enhances precipitation by 10% to 30%.

Which Chemicals are Employed? The widely used and successful chemical is Silver Iodide (AgI), and it is employed in cold cloud seeding because it has a similar structure to ice crystals. Some typical agents used are:

Potassium Iodide

Dry Ice (solid Carbon Dioxide)

Liquid Propane

Common Salt (Sodium Chloride)

Chemicals and Processes in Indian Projects India makes use of Sodium Chloride (salt), Silver Iodide, and Calcium Chloride. The CAIPEEX project, for instance, utilized hygroscopic flares composed of Calcium Chloride and Magnesium. The Delhi trials are also anticipated to utilize either salt or Silver Iodide dropped by air, with current experimentation using rockets and drones.

4. Benefits and Risks

What are the benefits? Cloud seeding has a number of benefits:

Drought Mitigation: Rescues crops by delivering necessary rain during arid periods.

Pollution Control: Cleanses air by causing rain to wash out pollutants (such as in Delhi).

Hydro-Power: Tops up water in reservoirs for power generation.

Long-Term Economy: Experts contend that economic advantages (prevented crops, cost reduction on health) outweigh the cost many times over.

What are the Risks and Precautions? Though generally safe in regulated quantities, there are some risks involved:

Environmental Consequences: Excessive levels of chemicals would possibly be toxic to aquatic organisms or the quality of soil.

Health Risks: Silver Iodide is a potential allergen in large amounts.

Precautions: Tight control, limited use of chemicals, and ongoing monitoring of the environment are necessary.

Guarantee: The process is not a sure shot solution, but it provides a good hope against climate change and pollution. Organizations such as IIT Kanpur oversee and monitor these activities in India.

