/Cloudburst triggers debris-laden flash flood in Stakpa-Sankoo, Kargil; Precautions prevent major damage

This localised event in Kargil occurs against the backdrop of a far more catastrophic disaster in Nepal only days earlier. A glacial collapse near the China-Nepal border unleashed a massive surge of water, ice, rock, and debris through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems. The tragedy has claimed hundreds of lives—with official figures rising to around 800 in Nepal alone, plus additional deaths on the Chinese side—and left thousands missing while devastating homes, roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure across multiple districts. Downstream impacts have also been felt in parts of India.