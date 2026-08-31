Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Cloudburst triggers debris-laden flash flood in Stakpa-Sankoo, Kargil; Precautions prevent major damage

Cloudburst triggers debris-laden flash flood in Stakpa-Sankoo, Kargil; Precautions prevent major damage

Proactive measures already taken by the administration under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sankoo and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kargil proved decisive. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Cloudburst triggers debris-laden flash flood in Stakpa-Sankoo, Kargil; Precautions prevent major damage
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Cloudburst triggers debris-laden flash flood in Stakpa-Sankoo, Kargil; Precautions prevent major damage
2
3
4
5