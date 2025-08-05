Cloudburst Triggers Devastating Flood In Uttarkashi: Who Is Responsible For Loss Of Lives? DNA Decodes

Uttarkashi Cloudburst: A deadly cloudburst struck Uttarkashi today, unleashing a massive flood that swept away everything in its path—homes, people, and even soldiers stationed in the area. The visuals emerging from the disaster are terrifying and deeply disturbing. Several buildings were seen being swept away by the river’s fierce current, and homestays, all of which have now been reduced to rubble. What caused this destruction in Dharali, and who is responsible for the frequent disasters in the hills? Local experts have made shocking revelations that everyone needs to be aware of.

Reportedly, the entire Dharali region is a floodplain of a stream, formed as far back as 1835, when a similar flood had occurred. The debris deposited from that flood had flattened much of the area. Over time, people forgot the possibility of another disaster and began building massive hotels and homes. Experts say the natural flow of water from higher elevations has reclaimed its path through this destruction. Nature, it seems, has tried to reclaim its land after 190 years. Tragically, this has resulted in the loss of many lives, making it a heartbreaking event.

Serious questions are being raised about the system. In the name of boosting tourism in the hills, how much damage have we inflicted on the environment? That must also be discussed. In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, of Zee News, analysed the reason behind the crisis:

Just last year, in November 2023, debris collapsed into the under-construction Silkyara tunnel near Dharali, trapping 41 workers. It is the longest 4-km tunnel in Uttarakhand. Simultaneously, the widening of the Gangotri Highway is underway under the Char Dham All-Weather Road project. Between Dharasu and Gangotri in the Bhagirathi river valley, 23 small to medium hydropower projects are under construction or proposed. One of them, the Loharinag Pala hydropower project, had to be halted due to protests.

While the need for development cannot be denied, some regions have specific environmental and geographical constraints. These areas require highly scientific approaches. The question remains: is this happening in the hills? Are government norms being followed? Lives lost cannot be replaced, but we can prevent such tragedies in the future by correcting our mistakes. That must be our focus moving forward.

It’s important to know which areas of Uttarakhand are most sensitive to cloudbursts. Shockingly, Dharali in Uttarkashi is one of the most sensitive regions, yet environmental concerns have been ignored. Hotels and homestays were hastily constructed, apparently with local authority approvals. Besides Dharali, other parts of Uttarkashi—Gangotri, Harsil, Bhatwari, Maneri, and Purola—are also prone to cloudbursts due to the Gangotri glacier and tectonic activity.

In Chamoli district, Joshimath, Badrinath, and Govindghat are vulnerable due to proximity to glaciers and heavy rainfall. In Pithoragarh, Dharchula, Munsiyari, Malpa, and Madkot are considered sensitive. Rudraprayag’s Kedarnath, Guptkashi, and Sonprayag frequently witness cloudburst incidents. The 2013 Kedarnath disaster remains fresh in national memory.

In Tehri and Pauri Garhwal, areas like Srinagar, Kotdwar, and Devprayag are also cloudburst-sensitive. Environmental factors are certainly behind these events, but rampant deforestation and unplanned construction have become major contributors. Human interference increases the risk of large-scale casualties during such disasters.

It must be noted that Uttarkashi is the most cloudburst-sensitive region not only in Uttarakhand but across India. The risk persists especially during monsoon. And as highlighted, Dharali is the most vulnerable area—now devastated by today’s catastrophic natural disaster.

It is because Uttarkashi lies at the confluence of the Gangotri, Bhagirathi, and Bhilangna basins, featuring narrow and steep valleys. The pressure from pilgrimage-related tourism and widespread construction has only worsened the situation. As seen, Uttarkashi’s long list of disasters is closely tied to environmental disruption—and avoiding this is the only way to save lives in the future.