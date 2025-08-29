Cloudbursts In Uttarakhand: Rudraprayag And Chamoli Districts Hit, Families Trapped; CM Reacts

"A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris flow. Relief and rescue operations are underway at a war footing by the local administration; in this regard, I am in constant contact with officials, and have issued necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations," the CM posted on X.

जनपद रुद्रप्रयाग के तहसील बसुकेदार क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत बड़ेथ डुंगर तोक और जनपद चमोली के देवाल क्षेत्र में बादल फटने के कारण मलबा आने से कुछ परिवारों के फंसे होने का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा राहत और बचाव कार्य युद्धस्तर पर जारी है, इस संबंध में निरंतर… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 29, 2025

(this is a developing story)