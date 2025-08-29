Advertisement
UTTRAKHAND CLOUDBURST

Cloudbursts In Uttarakhand: Rudraprayag And Chamoli Districts Hit, Families Trapped; CM Reacts

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 08:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Cloudbursts In Uttarakhand: Rudraprayag And Chamoli Districts Hit, Families Trapped; CM ReactsCloudburst in Sera village (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

"A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris flow. Relief and rescue operations are underway at a war footing by the local administration; in this regard, I am in constant contact with officials, and have issued necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations," the CM posted on X. 

(this is a developing story) 

