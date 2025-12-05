Cloudflare Down Again? Zerodha, Canva, Zoom Among Affected Sites; Check Full List Of Websites Hit By Global Outage

Cloudflare reported an “internal service degradation” on Friday, leading to widespread connectivity issues across multiple major apps and platforms worldwide.

According to outage-tracking site Downdetector, popular services such as Zerodha, Canva, Zoom, Shopify, and the gaming platform Valorant were affected, with users reporting difficulties accessing these platforms during the downtime. The outage also temporarily impacted Downdetector itself.

After users highlighted the widespread issues, Cloudflare stated that it had “implemented a fix” and was monitoring the results while continuing to investigate the cause of the disruption. The company confirmed problems affecting the Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs, noting that customers might experience failed requests or see error messages.

What is Cloudflare?

Cloudflare is one of the largest networks powering the internet, supporting millions of websites globally, from major corporations to non-profits and individual bloggers. It acts as a layer between a website’s host server and end users, ensuring faster and more secure internet connectivity.

Impact on Trading Platforms

Trading platforms Zerodha and Groww confirmed that their services have now been restored.

Zerodha tweeted, “You can now trade normally,” acknowledging the earlier disruption. Previously, it had stated, “due to a cross-platform downtime on Cloudflare, Kite is currently unavailable”, advising users to use the Kite WhatsApp backup to manage trades.

Groww also confirmed service restoration, thanking users for their patience. Earlier, the platform reported, “technical issues due to a global outage at Cloudflare”, affecting multiple apps and services worldwide.

Background

This latest outage comes just two weeks after a major Cloudflare global disruption, which left users unable to access several platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI/ChatGPT, League of Legends, Spotify, Canva, Perplexity, Gemini, Grindr, and Letterboxd.

Sites are impacted most by the Cloudflare outage:-

According to reports, several sites have faced or are still facing disruptions due to the outage. They include:

Zerodha, Groww, Canva, Zoom, Shopify, Valorant, LinkedIn, Down Detector

As Cloudflare continues to investigate the cause of the outage, users and businesses alike are reminded of the critical role the platform plays in maintaining internet connectivity. While services have largely been restored, such disruptions highlight the importance of monitoring global networks and having backup solutions in place to ensure minimal impact during unexpected downtimes.