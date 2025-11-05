Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s press conference over the alleged “vote chori” in Haryana sparked sharp reactions from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Party spokesperson Amit Malviya dismissed the LoP’s claims, calling them “downright laughable.”

Recalling Gandhi’s claim that a woman voted 223 times across two booths, He said, “polling runs from 7 AM to 6 PM, an 11-hour window. So, according to Rahul Gandhi, this woman voted 20 times every hour — that’s one vote every 3 minutes!”

“And apparently, no one, not security personnel, not polling officers verifying IDs — noticed this superwoman showing up every three minutes across two booths! Never mind the time it takes to queue up, get verified, and hop from one location to another,” he said in a post on X.

Malviya added that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks reflect his intellectual calibre and called him clueless about facts, desperate for headlines, and already preparing excuses for the impending defeat in Bihar.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote theft in Haryana. He alleged that the Haryana issue is being fabricated to divert attention from the Bihar elections.

During a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Rijiju emphasised that one has to accept both victory and defeat in a democracy.

"Now, to hide his failures, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is once again holding a press conference. Voting is two days away in Bihar, but today, Rahul Gandhi was narrating the story of Haryana. This clearly shows that there is no issue left in Bihar, so the Haryana issue is being fabricated to divert attention...He (Rahul Gandhi) said that the Congress had won in the exit polls in Haryana," said Rijiju.

Rahul Gandhi’s Claim

Earlier, a Congress MP stated that one in eight voters in Haryana are fake, claiming large-scale voter fraud and pointing to unexplained discrepancies between postal and booth votes. Just a day before the first phase of the Bihar polls, he said his team has clear proof that around 25 lakh voters in the state are either duplicate, nonexistent, or manipulated.

While addressing a press conference, 'H files', Rahul Gandhi said, "...We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicate or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%..."