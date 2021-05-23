हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi lockdown

CM Arvind Kejriwal extends Delhi lockdown for fifth time, restrictions to remain in place for another week

Delhi currently has 31,308 active coronavirus cases.  

File Photo (Credits: Twitter/@CMODelhi)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 23, 2021) extended the lockdown in Delhi for the fifth consecutive time. The COVID-19-induced restrictions will now remain in place in the national capital for another week.

The Delhi CM stated that there were 1,600 COVID-19 cases in the national capital in the last 24 hours, which were over 28,000 during the peak. He also said that the positivity rate has come down from 36% to 2.5% now.

Kejriwal said that if the COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, the AAP government will begin to unlock Delhi in a phased manner from May 31.

He also commented on the COVID-19 vaccination drive and said that the Delhi government is planning to vaccinate everyone as early as possible.

"There is a possibility that the third wave won't hit if everyone is vaccinated. We are planning to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. I'm in talks with domestic & foreign companies regarding vaccines. We're ready to spend from our budget," the Delhi CM said. 

Arvind Kejriwal had first imposed a lockdown in Delhi on April 19, which was then extended four times due to the COVID-19 situation.

The condition in Delhi has although improved now with the positivity rate declining to 3.5%. The city witnessed 2,260 fresh infections between Friday and Saturday, its lowest since March 1. 

There are now 31,308 active coronavirus cases in Delhi.
 

