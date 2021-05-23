CM Arvind Kejriwal extends Delhi lockdown for fifth time, restrictions to remain in place for another week

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 23, 2021) extended the lockdown in Delhi for the fifth consecutive time. The COVID-19-induced restrictions will now remain in place in the national capital for another week.

The Delhi CM stated that there were 1,600 COVID-19 cases in the national capital in the last 24 hours, which were over 28,000 during the peak. He also said that the positivity rate has come down from 36% to 2.5% now.

Kejriwal said that if the COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, the AAP government will begin to unlock Delhi in a phased manner from May 31.

कोरोना के ख़िलाफ़ दिल्लीवासियों की कोशिशों से स्थिति बेहतर हो रही है, हमें इसी तरह अनुशासित रहना है | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/jSIrwjVQpL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2021

He also commented on the COVID-19 vaccination drive and said that the Delhi government is planning to vaccinate everyone as early as possible.

"There is a possibility that the third wave won't hit if everyone is vaccinated. We are planning to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. I'm in talks with domestic & foreign companies regarding vaccines. We're ready to spend from our budget," the Delhi CM said.

Arvind Kejriwal had first imposed a lockdown in Delhi on April 19, which was then extended four times due to the COVID-19 situation.

The condition in Delhi has although improved now with the positivity rate declining to 3.5%. The city witnessed 2,260 fresh infections between Friday and Saturday, its lowest since March 1.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 22nd May 2021#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/L3iANPgmFH — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) May 22, 2021

There are now 31,308 active coronavirus cases in Delhi.

