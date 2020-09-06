CM Arvind Kejriwal starts 10-week anti-dengue campaign in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (September 6, 2020) started the "10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute" campaign which is aimed at combating and preventing Delhites from the dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

CM Kejriwal took to his Twitter account and said that Delhites have once again started the war against dengue and that he has also changed the stagnant water on the first Sunday of the next 10-week mega campaign, and eliminated the possibility of mosquito breeding.

अगले 10 हफ्ते, हर रविवार सुबह 10 बजे सिर्फ़ 10 मिनट के लिए हमें अपने-अपने घर की चेकिंग ज़रूर करनी है। हमें डेंगू से अपने परिवार को भी बचाना है और दिल्ली को भी। मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि दिल्ली के लोग इस बार भी डेंगू को हराएंगे। #10Hafte10Baje10Minute

हर रविवार, डेंगू पर वार — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 6, 2020

मा. मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी ने अपने निवास पर इकट्ठा हुए साफ़ पानी को बदल कर डेंगू के ख़िलाफ़ अगले 10 हफ़्ते चलने वाले महाअभियान की शुरुआत की। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले साल की तरह इस साल भी सभी 2 करोड़ दिल्लीवासी साथ में आकर इस मुहिम को सफल बनाएंगे और डेंगू को हराएंगे। pic.twitter.com/X4ASOvqJfJ — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) September 6, 2020

"For the next 10 weeks, every Sunday at 10 AM, we have to check our respective homes for only 10 minutes. We have to save our families and Delhi from dengue. I am confident that the people of Delhi will beat dengue this time too."

CM Kejriwal also stated that two crore people of Delhi had successfully defeated dengue in 2019.

Several Delhi cabinet ministers from Manish Sisodia to Gopal Rai and Kailash Gehlot also took part in the campaign and posted videos of the same.

पिछले साल माननीय @ArvindKejriwal जी के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली की जनता ने मिलकर डेंगू को हराया था। आज से डेंगू के खिलाफ़ अगले 10 हफ़्ते चलने वाली लड़ाई में फिर साथ दे। मैं अपने घर पर चेक कर रहा हूँ कि कहीं पानी जमा तो नहीं है। आप भी जरूर चेक कर। हमें इस बार भी मिलकर डेंगू को हराना है pic.twitter.com/WZPVN4mCKz — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) September 6, 2020

As per a few reports, Delhi witnessed 2,036 dengue cases and two deaths in 2019 in comparison to 15,000 dengue cases and 60 deaths in 2015.