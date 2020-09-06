हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal starts 10-week anti-dengue campaign in Delhi

CM Kejriwal stated that two crore people of Delhi had successfully defeated dengue in 2019.

CM Arvind Kejriwal starts 10-week anti-dengue campaign in Delhi
Photos: Twitter/@CMODelhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (September 6, 2020) started the "10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute" campaign which is aimed at combating and preventing Delhites from the dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

CM Kejriwal took to his Twitter account and said that Delhites have once again started the war against dengue and that he has also changed the stagnant water on the first Sunday of the next 10-week mega campaign, and eliminated the possibility of mosquito breeding.

"For the next 10 weeks, every Sunday at 10 AM, we have to check our respective homes for only 10 minutes. We have to save our families and Delhi from dengue. I am confident that the people of Delhi will beat dengue this time too."

CM Kejriwal also stated that two crore people of Delhi had successfully defeated dengue in 2019.

Several Delhi cabinet ministers from Manish Sisodia to Gopal Rai and Kailash Gehlot also took part in the campaign and posted videos of the same.

 

As per a few reports, Delhi witnessed 2,036 dengue cases and two deaths in 2019 in comparison to 15,000 dengue cases and 60 deaths in 2015.

Arvind KejriwalDelhiDengue10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute
