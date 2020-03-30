CM Arvind Kejriwal vows action against those dealers who are stealing people's ration amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (March 30) issued a stringent warning to those ration dealers who are involved in black marketing while addressing a press conference. The Delhi CM said, "We will ensure strict action against those ration dealers who are stealing people's ration."

Kejriwal also stated that those who don't have ration cards will also be given ration by the Delhi government, adding "stay home as an act of patriotism and don't pay attention to rumours."

The Delhi CM said that the strict patrolling on Delhi's borders has been initiated to prevent the movement of migrant workers in the capital during the lockdown period.

He said an alarming situation had arisen after a large number of people gathered in Kaushambi, bordering Anand Vihar, over rumours that buses were stationed there to take migrant workers to their home states. Kejriwal, however, added that the situation has now been brought under control.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal earlier in the day held a meeting today with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, district magistrates and DCPs via video conference and discussed measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Baijal said all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police have been asked to ensure that no congregation is allowed in the national capital.

No movement except for availing essential services will be allowed, Baijal said, adding that social distancing should be maintained under all circumstances.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government also ordered that all doctors serving in Delhi government's Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital on COVID-19 duty will now be housed in Hotel Lalit, giving a big boost to doctors active on the frontlines of the battle against coronavirus COVID-19.

So far, 72 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the capital.