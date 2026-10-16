Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /CM Bhagwant Mann Govt seizes medicines worth crores, suspends 520 chemists’ licences

CM Bhagwant Mann Govt seizes medicines worth crores, suspends 520 chemists’ licences

As per the directions of the Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Balbir Singh, regular inspections are being carried out to strengthen enforcement and curb the misuse of medicines. During the period under review, 54 court cases were instituted against defaulters, while 35 cases resulted in convictions along with fines. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 03:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
CM Bhagwant Mann Govt seizes medicines worth crores, suspends 520 chemists’ licences
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to squad after Arshdeep Singh's shoulder injury
2
3
4
5