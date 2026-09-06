/CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates 4th season of ‘Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan-2026’ in Bathinda

Sharing a few snippets from this event, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated on X: “Today, the fourth season of ‘Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan-2026’ was grandly inaugurated at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Bathinda. This year, the target is to bring around 10 lakh players onto the playing fields across 39 sports. Prize money of Rs 12.50 crore has been earmarked for the winners, and for the first time, veteran players will also receive cash prizes. From the same platform today, Commonwealth Games-2026 medal winners Harjinder Kaur and Lovepreet Singh were honoured with prize money of Rs 50 lakh each. Our campaign to steer Punjab’s youth away from drugs and towards sports, and to make the state number one in sports once again, continues unabated. Inquilab Zindabad.”