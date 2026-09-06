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  • /CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates 4th season of ‘Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan-2026’ in Bathinda

CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates 4th season of ‘Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan-2026’ in Bathinda

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurated the fourth season of ‘Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan-2026’ in Bathinda, targeting nearly 10 lakh participants across 39 sports with Rs 12.50 crore in prize money.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates 4th season of ‘Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan-2026’ in Bathinda
Image Credit: ANI

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