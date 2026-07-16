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Congress is fighting for power while we're working to empower people: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressed a massive rally in Mukerian, highlighting Punjab's top NITI Aayog education rank and new welfare updates and slamming the opposition.
 

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 10:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Congress is fighting for power while we're working to empower people: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Image Credit: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses a massive rally in Mukerian.

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