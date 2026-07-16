Taking a jibe at Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal, he said, “The Akali leaders have lost their base among the people. They are using paid workers to show crowds at their rallies. The same crowd is seen at every Akali rally. These people once claimed that they would rule Punjab for 25 years, but the wise and courageous people of the state pushed them into political oblivion. These opportunistic leaders change their colours and their stand like a chameleon according to their convenience and vested political interests. The entire state knows their real face because they have always misled the people through political gimmicks.”