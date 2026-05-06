CM Bhagwant Mann launches 4-day 'Shukrana Yatra' after enacting historic anti-sacrilege law in Punjab

As a devout and indebted Sikh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday embarked on a Shukrana Yatra with full religious fervour after paying obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Sri Anandpur Sahib. Accompanied by Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the yatra was being undertaken to express gratitude to the Almighty for blessing him with the opportunity to serve humanity by enacting the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act 2026, which provides for harsher punishment in ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) cases.

Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, "From the sacred land where the Khalsa Panth was created, the ‘Shukrana Yatra’ has commenced. Gratitude is being offered at the feet of Guru Sahib for blessing us with the sacred responsibility of enacting a strict law to prevent beadbi. Prayers for Punjab’s peace and ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ will continue.”

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Paying obeisance at the sacred Takht Sahib, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “My heart is indebted to the Almighty for bestowing upon me the opportunity to serve humanity through the enactment of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act 2026. We are fortunate that we have been entrusted with the responsibility of passing this historic legislation, which will help put an end to incidents of sacrilege in the future.”

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He stated that sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy aimed at disturbing Punjab’s peace, communal harmony and brotherhood. “This Act ensures that anyone found guilty of this unpardonable offence will not be spared and exemplary punishment will be awarded to the perpetrators of this heinous crime. It will act as a deterrent and no one will dare to indulge in such acts in the future,” asserted CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Emphasising the emotional and spiritual bond Sikhs share with Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the Chief Minister stated, “Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is like a father to every Sikh and it is our bounden duty to protect its sanctity. People from across the globe are expressing happiness and gratitude over this historic step.”

Speaking about the Shukrana Yatra, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that from Sri Anandpur Sahib till May 9, he would pay obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Sri Damdama Sahib, Mastuana Sahib, Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib and Sri Fatehgarh Sahib. “The sole motive of this yatra is to thank the Almighty for giving me the strength and courage to pass this important Act,” he said, while thanking people who had gathered despite the scorching heat.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann remarked that he was merely an instrument chosen by Guru Sahib to carry out this sacred responsibility. “I am nobody to pass this Act. Guru Sahib himself has taken this service from me. God assigns such service only to those handpicked by Him. I am a humble servant of Guru Sahib who has been entrusted with this task,” he said.

He further stated that people from all sections of society had been demanding such legislation for a long time to prevent desecration incidents. “The sole purpose behind this Act is to assuage the bruised sentiments of people caused due to the negligence of previous governments. There is absolutely no political motive behind this legislation,” noted CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said people from across the world were calling daily to thank him for the initiative, but added that some individuals were opposing the Act merely because their political masters were unhappy. “It is unfortunate that some people are doing politics even on this sacred issue for their vested interests because they know they will soon have to face consequences for their grave sins,” he said.

Recalling his tenure as a Lok Sabha Member, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said he had successfully pursued the matter with former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to ensure that the House paid tributes to the Chotta Sahibzadas on their martyrdom day. “The entire Punjab observes that period as a month of mourning because the Chotta Sahibzadas were bricked alive by tyrannical rulers. More than 190 MPs represented Punjab before me, but none of them ever raised this issue in Parliament,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the Chotta Sahibzadas continue to inspire generations to fight against tyranny, injustice and oppression. Referring to the historical significance of Sri Anandpur Sahib, he said, “On April 13, 1699, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji created the Khalsa at this sacred land, marking a defining moment in history. On the same sacred day, our government passed this historic legislation against sacrilege.”

The Chief Minister also recalled the commemoration of the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, during which a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha was held at Sri Anandpur Sahib. “For the first time in history, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha was brought to the feet of Guru Sahib. During that special session, the Assembly unanimously decided to accord holy city status to Amritsar walled city, Talwandi Sabo and Sri Anandpur Sahib,” he said.

Highlighting the spiritual importance of Punjab in Sikhism, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that out of the five Takhts of Sikhs, three, Sri Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Sri Anandpur Sahib, are located in Punjab. “Keeping in view the long-pending demand of people, the Punjab Government has declared these cities as holy cities. No stone will be left unturned for their holistic development and there is no shortage of funds or resources for this noble cause,” affirmed CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains and several other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

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