CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 1,746 Constables, Strengthens Punjab Police

At a time when government employment has become a distant promise for youth in most states, Punjab presents a sharply contrasting picture. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann distributed appointment letters to 1,746 police constables at PAP Ground in Jalandhar, underlining a governance record that delivers outcomes rather than announcements.

Since March 16, 2022, the Punjab government has been providing government jobs to an average of 45 youth every single day, creating history with 63,027 appointments in less than four years. The mass induction not only strengthens the Punjab Police but also reinforces a clear message of merit-based, transparent recruitment, while tasking the newly inducted force with a decisive role in the fight against drugs, cybercrime, and gangsters.

Handing over appointment letters to 1,746 constables from the district and armed cadres of the Punjab Police on Sunday, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that some youngsters have secured two or even three government jobs during the tenure of this government. From my very first day in office, I ensured that deserving youth get their due, and that is why 63,027 young people have received government jobs so far. Today, 1,746 more youth have joined the Punjab Government family and will now become active partners in the social and economic progress of the state.”

Stressing that these appointments were not a favour, the Chief Minister said, “The youth of Punjab deserve these jobs purely on the basis of their calibre. Unfortunately, previous governments never cared for them. It gives me immense satisfaction that these recruitments have been made entirely on merit. I urge the newly recruited youth to become an integral part of governance and serve the people with true missionary zeal.”

Expressing confidence in the new recruits, the Chief Minister said, “I hope that you will use your positions to help the needy and underprivileged. Your duty is to ensure maximum public welfare so that every section of society benefits. These recruitments have been conducted through a completely transparent process, with candidates selected only after clearing competitive examinations.”

Reiterating the government’s core agenda, the Chief Minister said, “From day one, the sole objective of this government has been to empower youth through government jobs. Today, appointment letters have been given to 1,261 constables of the District Cadre and 485 of the Armed Cadre. This marks a new beginning in your lives, and I congratulate each one of you for joining the Punjab Police.”

Highlighting the strengthening of the police force, he said, “In the last four years, 10,264 youth have been recruited into various ranks of the Punjab Police. This is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Punjab Police has always safeguarded the unity and integrity of the nation and maintained peace in this border state. Because of the sacrifices of our police personnel, Punjab is today known as a peaceful state.”

However, the Chief Minister cautioned that challenges remain, saying, “Being a border state, Punjab continues to face serious challenges. Our police force is confronting them with dedication and commitment. There are continuous attempts by neighbouring countries to mislead our youth and push Punjab back into the dark era of terrorism, and these attempts will not be allowed to succeed.”

Referring to the fight against drugs, the Chief Minister said, “Punjab is fighting a war against drug terrorism. Our police are acting as warriors in the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign. Drug peddlers are being sent behind bars, and properties built with drug money are being demolished. These elements are enemies of society, and the government will not spare them under any circumstances.”

He added, “The second phase of the Yudh Nasheyan Virudh campaign has now been launched. We will not rest until the drug menace is completely eradicated from Punjab. To meet emerging challenges, it is essential that the police force is constantly upgraded with advanced investigation methods, science, and technology. I am confident that Punjab Police will uphold its glorious legacy with utmost professional commitment.”

Congratulating the new recruits, the Chief Minister said, “This is a momentous occasion for you as you become part of the Punjab Police family. Discharge your duties with dedication, hard work, and commitment, and contribute meaningfully to the progress of the state and the prosperity of its people. You must play a proactive role in addressing public grievances and delivering justice.”

Calling upon the police to intensify action against drugs, cyber crime, and gangsters, he said, “Punjab is the first state in the country to launch the Baz Aankh anti-drone system, deployed in the rural districts of Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar, to firmly check cross-border supply of drugs, arms, and explosives. We are also actively tackling cyber crime, and Punjab’s State Cyber Crime Wing has won the Excellence Award-2025 at the Digital Evidence Summit-2025 in New Delhi.”

He further said, “A decisive war is underway against gangsters, who pose a serious threat to society. Strict action is being taken to eliminate them completely. Likewise, the formation of the Sadak Surakhya Force to improve traffic management and prevent road accidents is a matter of pride for Punjab. Since its creation, road accident casualties have dropped by 48%, and this initiative has been appreciated by the Government of India as well.”

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat, DGP Gaurav Yadav, and other senior officers were also present.