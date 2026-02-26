CM Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurates first phase of reconstruction of Ferozepur Feeder Canal

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday inaugurated the first phase of the reconstruction and relining of the Ferozepur Feeder Canal, calling it a landmark gift to farmers and a decisive step towards securing Punjab’s water future. Declaring the canal as the lifeline of the Malwa region, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the project will prove to be a boon for Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Fazilka districts, enhancing irrigation capacity and ensuring that canal water reaches deeper into the fields of Punjab.

The ₹180 crore project has increased the canal’s capacity from 11,192 cusecs to 13,873 cusecs, marking a sharp 2,681 cusec jump. CM Bhagwant Singh Mann asserted that while previous governments failed for 74 years to increase the canal’s capacity or undertake concrete lining, the present government has delivered structural reform on the ground. He highlighted that when his government assumed office, canal water reached only 21% of Punjab’s fields, whereas today it reaches 68%, transforming irrigation coverage across the state.

Reiterating that Punjab has no surplus water to share, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the interests of Punjab are supreme and not even a single drop of water will be given to any other state. He stated that Congress and Akali Dal governments betrayed Punjab by signing agreements to divert water to other states, and took a swipe at the Akali Dal, saying a party that cannot find 11 members to form a committee is dreaming of winning 117 seats in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Today is a historic and joyous day for the people of Punjab, especially for the Malwa region. The first phase of the relining of the Ferozepur Feeder Canal, considered the lifeline of several districts in the Malwa region, is being inaugurated today.” He added, “With the relining, this canal will prove to be a boon for humans, livestock, and the agricultural sector by fulfilling the water needs of all.”

Highlighting the scale and speed of execution, the Chief Minister stated, “An expenditure of ₹180 crore has been incurred on this phase. I congratulate the engineers, government officials, and workers who completed 15 kilometers of canal lining within 35 days in war mode.” He informed that a total of 126 government employees and 4,000 workers were deployed for the project. “With the inauguration of the first phase, the canal’s capacity has increased by 2,681 cusecs. Earlier, the canal’s capacity was 11,192 cusecs, which has now increased to 13,873 cusecs,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann further stated, “The depth of the canal has increased from 18 feet to 21 feet, and the width of the canal has increased from 163 feet to 180 feet.” Originating from Harike Headworks, he said, the canal provides irrigation facilities to areas falling under four districts of Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Fazilka. “A total of 14 blocks, including Gidderbaha, Makhu, Mamdot, Balluana, Jalalabad, Guru Har Sahai, Arniwala, Khuiyan Sarwar, Lambi, Malout, Fazilka, Muktsar, and Ferozepur in these four districts, will directly benefit from the relining of this canal,” he added.

The Chief Minister said, “With the relining of this canal, irrigation water will be provided to 6,45,200 hectares. Water will now be supplied to border areas adjoining the international border, especially Fazilka and Jalalabad, through the Ferozepur Feeder.”

He pointed out that earlier, water was supplied from the Hussainiwala Headworks to Pakistan through the feeder, and polluted water is being discharged into the Sutlej River near Kasur city in Pakistan, which re-enters the country. “The border villages get polluted water, but now a water recharge system has been introduced to enhance the ground water and supply clean water to the villages,” he said.

Referring to earlier works, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Last year, the lining work of the Sirhind Feeder, which is part of the Ferozepur Feeder system, was completed. With the relining of the Ferozepur Feeder, the capacity of the Sirhind Feeder will increase, permanently resolving the issue of water shortage.” He added that the canal was constructed in 1952, and in the past 74 years, previous governments did not take steps to increase its capacity or undertake concrete lining.

“The existing structure of the canal had deteriorated over time, leading to a shortage of approximately 1,000 cusecs of water during the Kharif season, and canals had to be operated on a rotational basis. This project will make a significant contribution to the economic prosperity of farmers in the Malwa region,” he said. CM Bhagwant Singh Mann added, “The state government has spent ₹6,500 crore for rejuvenating the canal system and for the first time, 1365 villages of the state have got canal water.”

The Chief Minister said that when the AAP government assumed office, only 21% canal water was being used in the state for irrigation purposes. “Today, 68% of the canal water is being used for irrigation purposes and this will be enhanced to 85% by the coming paddy season,” he said, adding that 6,900 km long 18,349 water courses have been revived to provide water at tail ends.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Those leaders at the residence of whom the canals used to stop earlier had never bothered about this thing. Such decisions can be taken only by those leaders who are acquainted with ground realities and not by those who have studied in the convent schools at hills.” He further said, “These traditional political parties were traitors who have never been loyal to the state and its people.”

He reminded the people, “Those who had signed the agreement on Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal and had given permission for its survey have big resorts in Haryana, whereas the other one who offered the silver spade to the then Prime Minister is today a self-proclaimed ‘saviour of water’. These people ignored the interests of the state for their vested political interests, and that is why they were completely rejected by the people of the state.”

Taking a jibe at the Akali Dal’s ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’, he said, “The real name of this gimmick is ‘parivar bachao yatra’. After looting the state for 15 years, from whom are they trying to save the state?”

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to border residents, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The Punjab government is making every effort for the well-being of the border residents, who are true patriots of the country.”

He informed that in a major relief for farmers in Punjab’s border belt, the Central Government has given in principle approval to shift the Border Fence closer to the International Border, which will clear the way for unhindered cultivation of thousands of acres of farmland currently trapped beyond the fencing. “Farmers have long been forced to cross the fence with identity cards and under BSF escort to reach their own fields, facing daily hardship and uncertainty along the 532 km India-Pakistan border where fencing lies deep inside Punjab’s territory,” he said.

Reiterating his stand on water sharing, the Chief Minister affirmed, “Punjab has no spare water to share with any other state, and no one will be allowed to take even a single drop of water from the state.” He added, “The issues of Satluj Yamuna Link can be resolved only through Yamuna Satluj Link, which will ensure judicious use of Yamuna water. Punjab has no spare water to share with any state, and there is no question about it.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Despite being a riparian state, Punjab ignores its own water requirement and gives about 60% water to meet the requirements of non-riparian states, in whichthe Ravi-Beas and Sutlej rivers do not pass. The waters of Punjab’s rivers are shared among partner states, while flood-related damages are borne solely by Punjab, imposing a heavy annual financial burden.” He asserted, “The interest of the state and its people is supreme, and no compromise can be made in this regard.”

Coming down heavily on the Akali leadership, he said, “Those who cannot find even 11 members for constituting a committee of their party are day dreaming to win 117 seats in the state.” He added, “These leaders had patronized the gangsters in the state and infused drugs in the veins of the youth by shielding the drug smugglers. Even today, they are promoting gangsters and one of them was fielded on a party ticket during the Tarn Taran by-poll.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Akali Dal is a party of political deadwoods who have been rejected time and again. They may misuse religion, but people will not get swayed away by it. The people will never forgive them for their sins and will teach them a befitting lesson again.” He further stated, “People had elected them time and again, but they backstabbed the state. They misused religion for their vested political interests and cannot be forgiven.”

He said, “Traditional political parties are envious because they cannot digest that the son of a common man is governing the state effectively.” Adding that people have lost faith in such parties, he said, “Previous rulers were more concerned about their family members rather than Punjab and Punjabis, and that is why they have been shown the door. They start spitting venom against me at the early dawn, as I have exposed their ugly face before the people.”

Taking another swipe, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Congress and Akalis have only a four-point agenda that is to ensure the welfare of themselves, their sons, and their brother-in-laws.”

The Chief Minister asserted, “The AAP government is judiciously utilizing every single penny of the state exchequer for the well-being of the people. More than 90% of households are getting free power, and even farmers are getting power in the daytime, which is unprecedented.”

He further said, “At a time when the assets of the country are being given by the Union government to their blue-eyed friends at throw away prices, the Punjab government has created history by buying a private thermal plant.”

Highlighting healthcare reforms, he said, “881 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened to provide free healthcare, and quality health services are being ensured in government hospitals.” He added, “The state government has launched Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, the first of its kind scheme in the country, providing cashless medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh for every resident family in Punjab.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Punjab is the first Indian state to offer such comprehensive healthcare coverage, significantly easing the financial burden on the public while ensuring quality services. This historic move is aimed at providing universal health care to all families.”

He added that more than 63,000 government jobs have been given to youth without any bribe or recommendation.

Referring to the fight against drugs, the Chief Minister said, “The drug mafia was patronized by earlier governments but our government has launched ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ against the menace of drugs.” He added, “Meticulous planning has been done to wipe out this menace, and the war has begun in a full-fledged manner. Apart from snapping supply lines, the big fishes have been put behind bars and properties of drug peddlers are being seized and destroyed.”

Calling for public participation, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “There is a need to transform this campaign into a mass movement with the proactive support of the people. The day is not far away when, with active public support, Punjab will become a completely drug-free state.” He reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to ensure the well-being of every section of society and the progress of Punjab.

On the occasion, Cabinet Ministers Barinder Goyal, Dr. Baljeet Kaur, and Gurmeet Singh Khudian were also present.