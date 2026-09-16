/Uttarakhand CM Dhami celebrates birthday with children with disabilities

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his birthday in Dehradun on Wednesday by spending time with children with disabilities. He cut a cake with the children at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities and later attended the Yuva Sankalp Diwas programme at Rangers Ground, where he spoke about the role of young people in Uttarakhand's future.
CM Dhami visited the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in Dehradun, where he celebrated his birthday with children with disabilities.
He cut a cake with the children and spoke to them about their well-being, studies and goals. The children appeared happy to meet the Chief Minister and spent time with him during the celebration.
CM Dhami became emotional while interacting with the children. He said their affection and the happiness on their faces made the occasion special for him.
“Spending time with children brings new energy and inspiration to life. The affection of the children and the happiness on their faces was the most special and memorable birthday gift for me.”
Chief Minister Dhami said every child has talent and potential. He said society has a shared responsibility to ensure that children with disabilities get equal opportunities, dignity and the support they need to move ahead.
He also encouraged the children to follow their goals with confidence and continue working towards their ambitions.
CM's wife Geeta Pushkar Dhami, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and teachers from the institute were also present during the birthday programme.
Later, CM Dhami attended the Yuva Sankalp Diwas programme at Rangers Ground in Dehradun. He also visited a photo exhibition organised at the venue.
CM Dhami thanked the youth of Uttarakhand for marking his birthday as Yuva Sankalp Diwas. He said spending his birthday with young people was the biggest gift for him.
“In the eyes of the youth, I see the vision of a developed and self-reliant Uttarakhand,” he said.
CM Dhami said young people would have an important role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.
He said that when India completes 100 years of Independence in 2047, today's youth will be leading development across different sectors. He added that their talent, hard work and new ideas would be important for the development of Uttarakhand as part of a developed India.
CM Dhami said the youth of Uttarakhand are hardworking, talented and disciplined. He said the state government was focused on providing young people with the right direction, better opportunities and a transparent environment.
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