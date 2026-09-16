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Uttarakhand CM Dhami celebrates birthday with children with disabilities

Uttarakhand CM Dhami celebrated his birthday with children with disabilities in Dehradun and attended Yuva Sankalp Diwas, where he spoke about youth and Uttarakhand's future.

Published: Sep 16, 2026, 07:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami celebrates birthday with children with disabilities
Image Credit: Uttarakhand CMO. CM Dhami celebrates birthday with children with disabilities.

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