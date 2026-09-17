Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Hari Ghat and unveiled a statue of Goddess Yamuna at Haripur Kalsi on Thursday as 2,100 lamps lit up the Yamuna riverbank. The event, held on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, also saw Dhami lay the foundation stone for a Yamuna-Krishna temple and join a special prayer ceremony with saints and local residents.
The 'Lamp of Blessings' programme was held on the banks of the Yamuna to mark PM Modi's birthday. Dhami lit a lamp and prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of Uttarakhand.
Saints, religious leaders, devotees and local residents also joined the programme. A total of 2,100 lamps were lit along the riverbank during the ceremony.
Dhami said Kalsi has a long history and strong religious and cultural traditions. He said the Goddess Yamuna statue, Hari Ghat and the planned Yamuna-Krishna temple would add to the area's religious importance.
During his visit, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Yamuna-Krishna temple. He said the project was part of the government's plans for religious and cultural development in Kalsi.
Dhami said programmes on the Yamuna bank could help younger people learn about India's spiritual traditions and introduce Uttarakhand's religious sites to more visitors.
The Chief Minister said the Uttarakhand government has approved Rs 150 crore for the Hanol Master Plan as part of its work in the Jaunsar-Bawar region.
According to Dhami, the money will be used to improve infrastructure linked to religious tourism and facilities for pilgrims and tourists. The state is also working on the development and beautification of Lakhamandal and other historical and religious sites in Jaunsar.
Dhami said the government wants local communities to benefit from the growth of tourism. More visitors could create business for homestays, local transport, food services, handicrafts and sellers of local products.
He said these activities could also open up employment and self-employment opportunities for young people and small businesses in the region.
The Chief Minister said the folk culture, traditional architecture and natural surroundings of Jaunsar-Bawar form part of Uttarakhand's heritage and should be protected while infrastructure is developed.
Dhami said the state is working to improve facilities at religious and historical destinations beyond the Char Dham circuit. Kalsi, Hanol, Lakhamandal and other parts of Jaunsar-Bawar are among the areas being developed for tourism.
The government plans to combine better visitor facilities with the protection of religious and cultural sites, while using tourism to generate income for local communities.
MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, Secretary Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari, Parmarth Niketan president Swami Chidanand Muni, public representatives, saints, religious leaders and local residents attended the programme.
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