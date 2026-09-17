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  • /2,100 lamps light up Yamuna as CM Dhami opens Hari Ghat on PM Modi's birthday

2,100 lamps light up Yamuna as CM Dhami opens Hari Ghat on PM Modi's birthday

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Hari Ghat in Kalsi as 2,100 lamps lit up the Yamuna bank on PM Narendra Modi's birthday.

Published: Sep 17, 2026, 10:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 10:09 PM IST
2,100 lamps light up Yamuna as CM Dhami opens Hari Ghat on PM Modi's birthday
Image Credit: Uttarakhand CMO. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

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2,100 lamps light up Yamuna as CM Dhami opens Hari Ghat on PM Modi's birthday
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