'CM Fadnavis Should Apologise': MVA After SIT Clears Aaditya Thackeray In Disha Salian Case

New Delhi: Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday strongly criticised the ruling Mahayuti alliance and called for an apology from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following a Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) submission to the Bombay High Court stating there was no foul play in the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of maligning Aaditya Thackeray with baseless allegations linking him to Salian’s death. Speaking to ANI, Raut said, “Devendra Fadnavis must apologise. If the police have concluded it was a suicide, BJP leaders and even Eknath Shinde should apologise for defaming Aaditya Thackeray.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On Mumbai Police SIT's report to Bombay High Court ruling out 'foul play' in Disha Salian death case, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Now, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should apologise (to Aaditya Thackeray). Narayan Rane's son Nitish… pic.twitter.com/FOusGlckuZ — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2025

Senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse echoed Raut’s condemnation, accusing the BJP of exploiting the case for political gains. “They levelled baseless allegations against Aaditya Thackeray and played dirty politics over the death of a woman,” Khadse told ANI.

Earlier, Mumbai Police told ANI, "So far, the findings of the SIT pertaining to the circumstances that caused deceased Disha Salian's death are coherent with the findings of the earlier investigation officer of the said case. However, further investigation is still being carried out by the SIT."

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area. Her death had sparked widespread conspiracy theories and political disputes within Maharashtra.

Salian’s father, Satish Salian, has repeatedly claimed that his daughter was gangraped and murdered. However, the Mumbai Police’s affidavit submitted to the Bombay High Court rejected these claims, stating there was no evidence of sexual or physical assault.

The police affidavit, filed by Senior Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Malvani Police Station, indicated that Salian died by suicide, jumping from her apartment window of her own volition. It cited that she was under “tremendous mental stress” due to family disputes and failed business ventures, and was inebriated at the time of her death. Her fiancé, who was present on the night of the incident, also ruled out any foul play.

In March, Satish Salian approached the Bombay High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and a First Information Report (FIR) against Aaditya Thackeray. Subsequently, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane demanded Thackeray’s resignation and criminal action against him.

Aaditya Thackeray has challenged the petition, terming it “false, frivolous, and motivated” and has sought a hearing before any orders are passed.

The Bombay High Court is yet to decide on Satish Salian’s plea for a CBI investigation.