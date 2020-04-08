CM Mamata Banerjee identifies 7 coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots in West Bengal

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (April 7) refused to answer a question on the status of Tablighi Jamaat returnees after attending Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. Mamata said "please don’t ask me any controversial questions, we are not here for communal activities. There’s no Hindu Muslim in disease."

The Mamata government, however, identified seven hotspots in the state - Kalimpong, Egra, Tehatta, Howrah, Kolkata, Command Hospital (Kolkata) and Haldia.

She said that her government has identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in the state and was taking necessary measures to break the cycle of transmission, adding that the death toll in the state has risen to five, while the number of active cases stands at 69.

"We have identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in the state. We are taking appropriate action," she said without divulging the names of the vulnerable areas. Notably, eight new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday.

Mamata further added, "We are mulling the idea of allowing limited relaxations in some unorganized sectors. We will also allow Kisan Mandi to operate but everyone has to adhere to the social distancing norms."

Earlier on Monday, she announced that the state government will form a global advisory committee for coronavirus COVID-19 response policy and Nobel laureate Dr Abhijit Bandopadhyay will be part of it.

Mamata said, "Due to lockdown there is no revenue, we don't know how long we have to stay like this," adding "We have to plan for future."

"Nobel laureate Dr Abhijit Bandopadhyay to be in the committee. Have to plan for the future economy, Central government gets donation of large sums, we don't, not that I'm jealous," the CM said.

"The central government has asked us to reopen tea gardens. We are not taking any decision in haste, we are talking with the stakeholders and then we will decide whether to reopen the tea gardens or not. It’s the state’s decision," Mamata Banerjee added.