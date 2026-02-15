CM Mamata Banerjee sends flowers, sweets to 'Tarique bhai' after BNP's landslide win

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly sent flowers and sweets to Bangladesh Prime Ministerial candidate and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman following his party's landslide victory in the recent general elections.

According to Bangladesh's state-run news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), the gifts were received by BNP media cell member Atiqur Rahman Ruman at the party chairman's political office in Gulshan.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Tarique Rahman, his party, and other political stakeholders on the BNP's significant victory in the parliamentary elections. In a post on X, she extended her best wishes to the people of Bangladesh and extended greetings ahead of Ramadan.

In a post on X, she wrote, "My hearty congratulations, Shubhonandan, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people, in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan mubarak to all of them. For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique-Bhai, his party, and all the parties. Pray, you all be well and happy. Wish that our relations with Bangladesh are always cordial."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed hope that relations between India and Bangladesh would remain good and cooperative.

Major political shift in Bangladesh

The 2026 Bangladeshi general election, held on February 12, marked a major political shift in the country. This was the first national election since the massive protests of 2024 that led to the ouster of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, secured a landslide majority in the elections, while the Jamaat-e-Islami alliance emerged as the principal opposition bloc.

With this victory, Rahman is set to take office as the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh. His swearing-in ceremony will take place on Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.

Invitations sent to 13 countries for Bangladesh PM swearing-in ceremony

Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor to the interim government, has reported that he has invited leaders from 13 countries to attend the swearing-in ceremony. According to media reports quoting Prothom Alo, this list includes India, China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan.

Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation, he is unlikely to travel to Dhaka for the ceremony due to prior engagements. Reports suggest that he may attend the AI ​​Impact Summit 2026 with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Although there has been no official confirmation from New Delhi regarding its representation at the event, it is expected that India may send a senior official in place of Prime Minister Modi.