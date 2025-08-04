CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Delhi Police For Calling Bengali ‘Bangladeshi Language’; Calls It Anti-National

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday strongly criticised the Delhi Police for allegedly referring to Bengali as a "Bangladeshi language," calling the remark scandalous, anti-national, and unconstitutional.

In a post on X, Mamata shared a letter by Delhi Police and said, "See now how Delhi police under the direct control of the Ministry of Home, Government of India, is describing Bengali as 'Bangladeshi' language! Bengali, our mother tongue, the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, the language in which our National Anthem and the National Song (the latter by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay) are written, the language in which crores of Indians speak and write, the language which is sanctified and recognised by the Constitution of India, is now described as a Bangladeshi language!!"

She condemned the act as "scandalous" and urged people to strongly protest against the government for showing disrespect towards Bengali-speaking citizens.

"Scandalous, insulting, anti-national, unconstitutional!! This insults all Bengali-speaking people of India. They cannot use this kind of language which degrades and debases us all. We urge immediate strongest possible protests from all against the anti-Bengali Government of India who are using such anti-Constitutional language to insult and humiliate the Bengali-speaking people of India," the post reads.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, predicted on Sunday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to "lose" the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections and slammed her for allegedly supporting "Bangladeshi Muslims" and "infiltrators".

"... Whatever she is doing, she is doing it for Bangladeshi Muslims, infiltrators, and Rohingyas... She is going to lose the election, that is why she is doing all this," he said, ANI reported.