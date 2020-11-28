हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Banerjee

CM Mamata Banerjee to keep Transport Ministry portfolio after Suvendu Adhikari quit

Mamata Banerjee will keep the portfolio of Transport after resignation by Suvendu Adhikari.

CM Mamata Banerjee to keep Transport Ministry portfolio after Suvendu Adhikari quit
file photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will keep the portfolio of Transport Ministry with her office after minister Suvendu Adhikari's resignation from the post. Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from his ministerial post.

Tweeting Adhikari's resignation letter, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the issue will be addressed from a "constitutional" perspective.

"Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon`ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressed from a constitutional perspective," the Governor tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that if TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari comes to the BJP, he would be welcomed in the party. Earlier on various occasions like in Nandigram and Midnapore, Adhikari was seen holding public meetings without the party`s symbol, flag, or banner. Even Adhikari`s posters had also surfaced in some districts of the state.

Mamata BanerjeeTMC
