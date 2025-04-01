Advertisement
MAMATA BANERJEE

DNA Exclusive: CM Mamata Banerjee Turns Eid Celebration Into Political Platform In West Bengal

Mamata addressed a gathering at Red Road in Kolkata in Eid and assured the Muslim community of her support.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2025, 12:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited the Eidgah in Kolkata on Eid, asserted that she is a supporter of secularism. She also emphasized that Muslims in West Bengal are free to do whatever they wish. 

On the occasion of Eid, Mamata addressed a gathering at Red Road in Kolkata and assured the Muslim community of her support.

'Don't think that you are alone... We are always with you in every way....,' said.

To attend the Eid celebration, Mamata returned from her foreign trip and said, "I had a program in two countries, but I cancelled one for Eid." She added, "It is not necessary for us to be outside; it is important to convey our good wishes to those inside." 

However, on March 27, communal tension broke out in Malda and Mamata has not visited the area yet despite the violence and hatred faced by Hindus in Malda.


While Mamata addressing to the Muslim community she added, "Don't think that anyone will tell you to follow these restrictions in any place." 

On the other hand, after the fireworks erupted in front of a mosque in Malda which led to communal violence but still CM Banerjee was unable to make such an appeal to the Hindu community.

