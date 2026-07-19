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CM Mann announces Rs 2.14 cr for state-of-art indoor Badminton hall at historic Raizada Hansraj stadium

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 2.14-crore grant to build a state-of-the-art indoor badminton hall at Jalandhar’s Raizada Hansraj Stadium ahead of the Sub-Junior National Badminton Championship in December. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 09:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 09:13 PM IST
CM Mann announces Rs 2.14 cr for state-of-art indoor Badminton hall at historic Raizada Hansraj stadium

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