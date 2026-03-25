CM Mohan Yadav turns 61; PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah extend birthday wishes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is celebrating his birthday today (March 25) and has turned 61. On this occasion, public representatives, social organisations, party workers, and citizens from across the state and the country have extended their wishes for his long and healthy life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and BJP National President Nitin Nabin, along with several other prominent leaders, conveyed their greetings to Dr Mohan Yadav. They said that under his leadership, Madhya Pradesh is continuously achieving new milestones in development.

While extending his best wishes to CM Mohan Yadav, PM Modi said that he has been at the forefront of several initiatives aimed at the state's comprehensive development.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “Best wishes to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav Ji on his birthday. He is at the forefront of many initiatives aimed at furthering all-round development of Madhya Pradesh. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Early life and education

Mohan Yadav was born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain. He completed his Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) from Ujjain University and later pursued higher studies at the same institution, earning degrees in Law (LLB), Master of Arts (MA), Master of Business Administration (MBA), and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

Mohan Yadav's political career

He developed an early interest in politics and was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Yadav formally entered electoral politics in 2013, contesting from the Ujjain South constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. He won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Jaysingh Darbar with a margin of 9,652 votes, securing 73,108 votes against Darbar’s 63,456.

He was re-elected from the same constituency in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, securing victory by a margin of 18,960 votes against Congress candidate Rajendra Vashishtha Raju Bhaiya.

In 2020, Yadav was inducted into the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet under then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, where he served as the state’s Higher Education Minister until 2023.

He again contested from the Ujjain South constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and won. On December 11, 2023, the BJP named Mohan Yadav as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, marking a major milestone in his political journey.

With inputs from agency...