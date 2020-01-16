CM Nitish Kumar will lead NDA in Bihar Assembly poll: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Putting all speculations about a rift between the ruling JD(U) and Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (January 16) said that the two parties will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar together and incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will become the next CM of the state.

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Vaishali district, the Union Home Minister said, ''I would like to put all rumours to rest. The next election in Bihar will be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar Ji. BJP and JD(U) will contest together."

The Bihar Assembly election is due in October 2020 and opposition parties, including RJD, Congress and RLSP have already launched their campaign to defeat the ruling JDU-BJP alliance.

The rumours of a rift between the BJP and JD(U) started after JD(U) vice president and political strategist Prashant Kishor opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act despite his party backing the Bill in both Houses of Parliament. Continuing his opposition against the CAA and proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), Kishor tweeted on Sunday (January 12) that "there would be no implementation of CAA-NRC in Bihar".

On Monday (January 13), Nitish Kumar also announced in State Assembly that NRC would not be implemented in Bihar. He also said that more discussions should be held on the CAA in the Bihar Assembly if all parties agree.

Meanwhile, Shah on Thursday slammed the Congress-led opposition parties for opposing the CAA and said that their anti-BJP propaganda will not succeed. ''The opposition parties engineered anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) riots, which forced the BJP to hold rallies across the country to make people aware of their nefarious designs,'' he added.

Attacking top opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, Shah said, "I have come here to tell Muslim brothers to read the CAA. I have also come to tell Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi) and Lalu Prasad Yadav to not mislead the people. Mamata Didi and Kejriwal Ji, you too do not mislead the people.''