Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar transferred a total of Rs 2,500 crore into the bank accounts of 25 lakh women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana for encouraging self-employment and economic empowerment in the state.

The amount was disbursed in the form of an initial relief of Rs 10,000 each via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), representing a historic leap towards women entrepreneurs' financial inclusion.

Financial Boost For Small Enterprises

Speaking in a video conference with beneficiaries from Bihar, Kumar reaffirmed the fundamental purpose of the scheme: to give vital financial support to women who are determined to start small enterprises and become independent.

Total Initial Beneficiaries: The Chief Minister mentioned that there are already one crore beneficiaries who have received the initial Rs 10,000 grant since the launch of the scheme.

Next Phase Support: Women who are able to successfully operate their first ventures will be qualified for substantial further support of up to Rs 2 lakh to further grow their enterprises.

Jeevika Network As The Backbone

The programme heavily depends on the state's strong Self-Help Group (SHG) network, with funds channeled through these groups.

Kumar pointed to the record expansion of the Jeevika programme, saying it now has more than 1.40 crore rural members, topped by 3.85 lakh urban SHG members, or 'Jeevika Didis.' The scheme's expansion will be carried out through this large network.

Empowerment And Migration Check

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana was initiated before the Bihar Assembly elections, with the specific objective of becoming economically independent, improving their financial status, and stemming the flow of workers to other areas.

The first phase of the scheme was kick-started last month when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the program virtually by distributing Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women beneficiaries. To date, over 1.10 crore women have applied for the scheme, highlighting the huge demand for support in self-employment.

The Chief Minister also assured the women that the NDA government is committed to strengthening and increasing the programme to ensure the prosperity of the state's women power.

