CM Omar Abdullah Announces Restoration Of 'Darbar' Move Tradition

Omar Abdullah and his party, the National Conference, had pledged to restore the Darbar Move in their election manifesto. The party argued that the suspension of the practice had hurt local economies and weakened social ties between the two regions.

Exactly one year after assuming office, Omar Abdullah officially announced the full resumption of the biannual Darbar Move, marking a significant step toward restoring regional equity and administrative inclusivity in the Union Territory.

The decision was approved by the Lieutenant Governor following a cabinet recommendation to revive the practice. The cabinet gave its formal nod to the move in September 2025.

The restoration is expected to revive economic activity in Jammu, which had experienced a downturn after the practice was discontinued.

The tradition was initiated in 1872 by Maharaja Gulab Singh, with the capital shifting between Jammu in the winter and Srinagar in the summer. It continued for over a century to ensure administrative access and balance between the two regions.

The practice was halted in 2021 by the Lieutenant Governor’s administration, which cited annual savings of approximately Rs 200 crore and the transition to e-office services.

After the suspension, government offices continued functioning year-round in both Jammu and Srinagar, with only administrative secretaries and a few senior officials moving between the two cities.

Residents of Jammu have welcomed the restoration enthusiastically, viewing it as a boost to local commerce, tourism, and regional identity. Business leaders and civil society groups, who had protested the 2021 suspension, have praised the decision as a fulfillment of pre-election promises and a response to perceived regional neglect.